Life is Beautiful is a community that celebrates empowerment, joy, and unity. Every September, Downtown Las Vegas is transformed into a music, art, and culinary experience that inspires connection and conversation. We come together to accentuate the beauty of individuals and spark enduring happiness.
This is a celebration of YOU because YOU are BEAUTIFUL.
from LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2019 in DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2019 IS HERE!
Lineup Announced!
Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s The Kicker — LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL’s comedy extravaganza featuring standout stand-ups, talk shows, podcasts, music, game shows, and more! Join us for 15+ comedy acts, including big names like Fred Armisen, Josh Gondelman, Nikki Glaser, Chris Redd, Pod Save America, and Jonathan Van Ness.
Stick around for The Emo Night Tour at 10PM after the shows close! Get ready to sweep your bangs to the side and stare at the floor, ‘cause our DJ-driven dance party will bring back all the saddest songs (and feelings) from your tortured teenage years.
CULINARY
Lineup Announced!
The culinary lineup for this year’s festival features more than 80 chefs and restaurants along with mixologists from the best cocktail bars in the city. We’ve worked with more community curators than ever before to recruit some of the most passionate talents in the industry, bringing you an incredible roster of world-renowned names and up-and-comers alike.
Explore the festival for a different culinary experience every day by visiting the Cocktail School mixology sessions, The Cookout’s live fire pits, The Farm Stand’s vegan hangout and the reservations-only dinner experience at The Omakase Cantina.
ART
BOLD, BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: 7 YEARS OF LIVING ART
For the 7th year in a row, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL connects artists with our changing community. The streets of Downtown Las Vegas? Our canvas. What we’re creating? An immersive, multi-disciplinary, global art extravaganza. Ticketholders get to see this unforgettable experience happen live — and when the fun is over, we’ll leave Downtown a more beautiful, meaningful place to be.
GA
The General Admission wristband grants you access to experience all of the sights and sounds of four stages, taste the city’s best cuisine, enjoy a laugh at the comedy showcase, listen to impactful speakers, and be stunned by murals and immersive art installations throughout the footprint. [more]
VIP
The VIP wristband includes all General Admission features plus shaded lounge areas at each stage, concierge services, access to exclusive food vendors, private cash bars with specialty drinks and cocktails, air-conditioned restrooms and express entry lanes with unlimited re-entry. [more]
VIP+
The VIP+ wristband includes all GA & VIP features plus complimentary beer, wine and cocktails at dedicated bars, elevated viewing at the Downtown, BACARDÍ, and Fremont Stages, Exclusive daily food and beverage moments, air-conditioned restrooms with attendants and festival survival supplies. [more]
ALL-IN
The All-In wristband includes all GA, VIP & VIP+ features plus shaded luxe lounge seating, access to the artist hospitality lounge including an exclusive culinary tasting hour, Saturday & Sunday Brunch, Shuttle Services between stages, food vouchers, and a commemorative 2019 festival gift. [more]
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL Music & Art Festival 2019
SEPTEMBER 20-22