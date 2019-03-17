Knock knock. Who’s there? It’s The Kicker — LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL’s comedy extravaganza featuring standout stand-ups, talk shows, podcasts, music, game shows, and more! Join us for 15+ comedy acts, including big names like Fred Armisen, Josh Gondelman, Nikki Glaser, Chris Redd, Pod Save America, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Stick around for The Emo Night Tour at 10PM after the shows close! Get ready to sweep your bangs to the side and stare at the floor, ‘cause our DJ-driven dance party will bring back all the saddest songs (and feelings) from your tortured teenage years.